We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd ever seen from a Spurs goalkeeper and Hugo Lloris' penalty stop from Sergio Aguero in the Champions League in 2019 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Paul: The best and one of the most important saves I have ever seen was made by Tony Parks in the penalty shootout in the 1984 Uefa Cup final. After Danny Thomas missed a spot-kick to win the game, up stepped Arnor Gudjohnsen to take it to sudden death, but Parks flung himself to his right to send us all crazy.

James: Difficult to pick out one, but I do remember a stunning performance by Pat Jennings against Wolves at White Hart Lane. He made several outstanding saves, culminating in a tip-over from a volley by Mike Bailey (I think), which drew about a minute of applause while the corner was taken. He was a master.

Ben: Neil Sullivan’s individual performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in 2001. We lost 2-1, but he made at least three fine individual saves to keep us in it at 1-1. Robert Pires even gave Big Neil a big cuddle after he'd saved a one-on-one.

Ben: Hugo Lloris' early double save in Spurs versus Southampton in 2021.