Twists and turns guaranteed with third place up for grabs

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

It now appears to be a three-horse race for third in the Scottish Premiership, despite looking for so long like Hearts had it in the bag for the second season in a row.

Aberdeen and Hibernian have in recent weeks closed the gap to four and five points, respectively, in a season where both have not had to go too far to seek their troubles.

In the four games before the split Hibernian travel to Tannadice and McDiarmid Park, along with home fixtures against Motherwell and cross-city rivals Hearts.

Although the outcome of these matches will in themselves not define whether Hibs finish third in the league, they will undoubtedly play a major part in who will eventually finish as 'best of the rest' and earn the European spot that comes with that.

Whatever happens, the final few weeks of the season at Easter Road are sure to be enthralling, with twists and turns along the way that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.