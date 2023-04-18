Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City's previous misses in the Champions League is adding to their desire to win it.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a 3-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals going into Wednesday's fixture in Germany.

"The further you get in the competition, the bigger the hunger to win it," said Gundogan.

"I was close at Dortmund in 2013 and most of the squad was close a couple of years ago but it wasn't to be which increases the desire to get back to the final and win the trophy."

City are on a relentless run of 10 straight wins in all competitions and know only an eye-catching Bayern win will deny them a place in the semi-final.

On the possibility of a shock turnaround, Gundogan added: "We want to keep it, but we need to play also in a mature way because we know this is the knockout stage now.

"And we know also from the experience from the past, not just our own games, also games that we have watched that still everything is possible. This competition has something special. And yes, you can get sometimes incredible results that you probably won't believe beforehand. We know that we play against one of the best teams in Europe. And that's how we approach the game."