Shay Given, former Newcastle United goalkeeper and MOTD2 pundit

When I watched them beat Newcastle with 10 men last month, Liverpool got a bit lucky, I suppose, but Darwin Nunez did brilliantly to win the game for them - and he scored another big goal against West Ham to put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Nunez was very hit and miss with his finishing last season, but I love the fact he doesn't let it faze him if he fails to put away a big chance.

It happened in the second half against West Ham, when he saw his shot skim the post from close range, but then less than seven minutes later he buried his next chance, which was actually a lot harder.

Having that mental toughness is such a big positive for any striker and the more goals he scores, the more relaxed Nunez is going to be in front of goal.

I can see why the Reds fans love him so much because he brings so much to the team without the ball as well, with his work-rate when they press, and he doesn't stop for the whole game.

I said before the season started that I was expecting Liverpool to make a serious comeback at the top of the table after they finished outside the top four last time out, and I think Nunez is going to play a big part in that.

Since the start of last season, he has hit the woodwork eight times in the Premier League - that's more than any other player.

He was only millimetres away from taking those chances, and it won't take much of adjustment for his goals to really start to flow.

