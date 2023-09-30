Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to Match of the Day: "Particularly the manner in which it happened, it leaves the real impact and impression on everyone involved. Another challenge for us today. We had to cope with a fair few things and show a different side of our game today. Second half I thought we were really good."

On having to play against nine men: "It doesn't make it easy. They've been top for a while, have a top mentality and are still dangerous on the counter-attack.

"We just tried to overdo things, rush things, do things individually and let them in the game in the first half. In the second half we were consistent with our pressure."

On if the own goal was unfortunate for Joel Matip: "We've had a couple ourselves this year so that's part of football. We probably didn't get into those areas enough, that last cross I thought was a quality delivery into an area no defender likes to deal with."

On the disallowed Luis Diaz goal: "That's not my decision, that's their [the referees'] decision. If they've got it wrong I'm sure there will be an explanation and Liverpool will be disappointed with it but that's nothing to do with me or us."

On the momentum behind Spurs with the support at the moment: "It's important. We're still a team in its infancy in terms of the way we want to play, the age and experience of the group. The support behind us at home the last two games had been unbelievable, the energy they've given the lads. We're going to need that going forward, we'll have more challenges and particularly having the support behind us at home will make a big difference."