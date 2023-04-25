Chelsea are in advanced talks with Mauricio Pochettino to become their next manager, and we asked for your thoughts on the news.

Here are some comments:

Florrie: Get him off the job market before Spurs can sign him.

Nick: I think Pochettino would be perfect for us at this point, experienced enough to put a strategy and system in place for the team. He's managed top-level players before and is attacking enough to hopefully make use of our embarrassment of riches in forward areas. Absolutely must be supported by investment in a genuine striker, however.

Joe: Is there a worse job in world football? Poch won't get any time and, if I remember rightly, he had his low moments at Spurs. As soon as that happens at Chelsea he is out the door. Can't see him being given time to build a team. I thought he would also be reluctant to join a rival of Tottenham where I think fans still like him. Bizarre choice from Poch!

Mark: Yes, I think it could be a good partnership after the fiasco of this last year. Hopefully he can get Chelsea BACK to where supporters expect.

Michael: Pochettino is the best available at this time. He has dealt with the so-called superstars at PSG and turned an ordinary Spurs team into Premier League and Champions league challengers. Apparently he turned Chelsea down at first as he wanted more input than Potter was allowed (maybe that's why Tuchel was sacked), which bodes well for the future...