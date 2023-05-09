Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's fight against relegation isn't over but that Monday's win over Southampton could prove vital.

The victory lifts Forest three points clear of the bottom three, with three games left to play.

Cooper said: "We feel like we are playing OK and we have won two games in three.

"You always want consecutive wins and where we are that is not easy to do, so to win two in three is a real positive thing.

"It just gives us a little bit more confidence and momentum to just go into the next one. For sure we are going to need more points and more positive results.

"It is a massive win tonight and an important one, but it will be even bigger if we build on it.

"That has to be the plan from now. We will start the cycle of putting one game to bed and preparing for the next one.

"No days off and the work ethic has to be at its maximum in giving the players everything they need to be ready for the next game."