Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi believes his side qualifying for Europe would be "more important than winning the Premier League with a top-six team".

The Seagull's faint hopes of a Champions League spot took a hit in the 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Monday but reaching the Europa League remains in their hands with three games to play.

Speaking ahead of Brighton's home game with already relegated Southampton on Sunday, De Zerbi said: "I'm really focused on our target. It can be one of the most important targets for us.

"Qualifying for Europe with Brighton is more important than winning the Premier League with a top-six team. This is a historic target and we are living for this."

De Zerbi's side have played at least a game fewer than all their direct rivals for European qualification but the Italian emphasised that focus is solely on tomorrow's meeting with the Saints.

"Southampton is the only game in our head. No (other) games today," he added.

"We have to win two games to qualify - we need our fans tomorrow, we need their support. They can help us - we win together."

