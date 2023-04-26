Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to move for Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, this summer. (Football Insider), external

David de Gea is close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford, but he may be offered an extension on a lower salary, with United reportedly preparing to replace the 32-year-old as first-choice goalkeeper. (Express), external

United also are ready to pay the 10m euro (£8.8m) release clause of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to sign the 28-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb. (Sportske Novosti - in Croatian), external

Finally, England midfielder Mason Mount has one year left on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea. Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail Sport), external

