T﻿ransfer news: United join race for Palhinha

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to move for Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)

David de Gea is close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford, but he may be offered an extension on a lower salary, with United reportedly preparing to replace the 32-year-old as first-choice goalkeeper. (Express)

United also are ready to pay the 10m euro (£8.8m) release clause of Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to sign the 28-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb. (Sportske Novosti - in Croatian)

Finally, England midfielder Mason Mount has one year left on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea. Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail Sport)

