Analysis: Brentford 1-0 Man City

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the Manchester City side that drew with Brighton in midweek, giving several players the opportunity to put themselves in contention for next weekend's FA Cup final and the Champions League final on 10 June.

It was an opportunity they failed to grasp.

Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez struggled to impose themselves on the game, while Riyad Mahrez was a peripheral figure.

Youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis were City's standout performers, but whether either did enough to warrant a place in the starting line-up for next month's deciders remains to be seen.

Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias were all left out of the matchday squad at GTech Community Stadium, but Guardiola is optimistic the trio will be available for the trip to Wembley next weekend.