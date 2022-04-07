West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes refused to discuss the match officials' performances after his 10-man Hammers hung on for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Lyon.

Moyes felt Jarrod Bowen was fouled in the build-up to the Lyon move that resulted in Aaron Cresswell being sent off for pulling back Moussa Dembele when the visiting skipper was through on goal.

Bowen put the 10 men ahead early in the second half but on-loan Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ensured honours ended even heading into next week's second leg.

"Firstly, you need to look at the foul on Jarrod in the build-up [to the red card]. I hoped VAR would look at that as it is in the same phase of play," Moyes said to BT Sport.

"I'm certainly not going to comment about the referee. I will answer other questions but I am not going to bother with the referee tonight.

"We were really resilient in the second half. We came in at the break knowing with 10 men it was a difficult job. We stuck at it and had one or two opportunities ourselves.

"Overall it was more of a backs-to-the-wall performance second half but we are still in with a good shout. We didn't play well and we can only play much better next week."