Dejan Kulusevski: What Antonio Conte is doing at Spurs is nothing short of remarkable. He is bringing players to the club who have a different mentality to those who have been there previously.

One such player is Dejan Kulusevski. He is currently on loan from Juventus but the quicker they make his position at Tottenham permanent the better.

Kulusevski has been a revelation since his arrival from Italy and brings a certain quality to the side and a healthy competition for places. Suddenly there is an air of ruthlessness about Tottenham's performances - and not before time.

Son Heung-min: This was a super show by Spurs and in particular Son Heung-min. The South Korea international is looking lethal in front of goal again.

It is also noticeable that when Son scores, Harry Kane tends to be the provider.

Both players appear to be constantly looking for each other in and around the box these days and it is a feature that has transformed Tottenham's fortunes.

