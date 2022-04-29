'While there is a chance we will keep fighting'

Dean Smith says Norwich will come back stronger if the worst happens and their relegation is confirmed on Saturday.

The Canaries' one-year stay in the Premier League will come to an end if they lose to Aston Villa and Burnley beat Watford.

Smith said: "At the moment it is unlikely we will be in the Premier League with how results have gone, but while there is a mathematical chance we will keep fighting.

"If we have to go down and come back up then we come back stronger.

"We want to see the season out well and show that, despite the criticism we’ve had for where we are in the league, we are more than capable of being in the Premier League. But we have to cut out the mistakes and have more consistency in our play.

"The only way we can improve as a football club and get better and if we do go down and come back is by being together and having that solidarity."