Manchester City are due to return for pre-season training next week - although Pep Guardiola's squad is likely to be initially depleted having had 15 players taking part at Euro 2020.

As it stands, City have two friendlies lined up, plus the Community Shield at Wembley:

27 July: Manchester City v Preston (Etihad Campus)

31 July: ES Troyes v Manchester City (Stade de l'Aube)

7 August: Leicester v Manchester City (Community Shield, Wembley)

