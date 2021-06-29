Despite lots of rumours suggesting Sean Dyche was due to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Burnley, I understand that there is no imminent plan to announce the deal has been signed.

This isn't because of interest from other clubs - the deal just hasn't been agreed yet.

The Clarets boss, who celebrated his 50th birthday this week, is entering the final year of a four-year deal, signed in 2018, and has been linked with a number of vacancies in the Premier League.

Dyche, who joined the club in 2012, is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has led Burnley to two promotions and into Europe during his time in charge.