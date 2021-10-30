Watford 0-1 Southampton: Ranieri reaction

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri told BBC Match of the Day: "We knew it was a very difficult match but the first half we were too passive.

"The second half was much, much better. Southampton work together since 2018 and they played better than us. But second half I am satisfied. We had three chances to draw the match.

"I want to be more consistent. I don't like up and down. We must work as that is only how you can do something.

"I think we made everything to draw the match. We tried to do our best. It was difficult but the mentality is OK. We make mistakes. I spoke with my players and showed them what we must improve."