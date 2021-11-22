Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats
This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969.
Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two).
Conor Gallagher has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English midfielder this season (seven - four goals, three assists).