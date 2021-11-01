'Conte is going to shake life into that club'

Italian football journalist Nima Tavallaey has been speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about the rumours that Antonio Conte is on his way to Tottenham.

"It's quite clear that, based on his [Conte] previous career, he's not the kind of guy who wants to come and takeover a club mid-season," Tavallaey said.

"However, after leaving Inter in the dramatic fashion that he did, he wants to come back to football.

"It seems that Manchester United are staying with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and so I think he looks at the Spurs squad and he sees that it is quite adapted to his style of football - his 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1, however you want to play the numbers - and I think that's why he is interested in taking over that job.

"If the rumours are right that he's only signing an 18-month contract, to me that's the strangest thing out of all of this.

"It seems as if both parties are going into this agreement holding their noses and not really wanting to commit, which I find really strange.

But one thing that we do know about Antonio Conte it's this: when he commits to a job - for five minutes, five years, five months - he gives 110% and he demands 110%.

"He's going to shake life into that club from the bottom up. He doesn't mess about."