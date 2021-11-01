'The wall in front of the wall'

West Ham's form will not fade away this season according the club's former striker Carlton Cole.

The Hammers strengthened their grip on fourth place by winning at Aston Villa on Saturday, a fourth victory in five league games.

Asked if the team's early season success will inevitably fade, Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If you see what David Moyes is about, you know that's not going to happen.

"At Everton, he was a top eight team on limited resources. He didn't have the money of the top four but made it work. You can see he is creating the same format at West Ham, with resilience.

"Then you have hard-working players, a couple of flair players to bring some spice like Benrahma and Bowen, then the hitman up front in Antonio.

"It has been brilliant to watch. And they all believe in themselves.

"When we go a goal down, it's more a fact of 'when will we score?' Rather than 'the game is over'. That is what Moyes has installed in this team. The steel at the back - Zouma alongside Ogbonna, Cresswell with vast experience, Coufal - a great signing on the cheap. Then we have a wall in front of the wall - Rice and Soucek."

