Brighton's Adam Webster believes he is "in a good place" as he continues to fight his way back to full fitness.

The 27-year-old central defender started 16 Premier League games last year struggling throughout the season with injury.

“This year I want to get a good pre-season under my belt and really kick on from there,” he told the club website., external

“I have had my best seasons in football when I have had a strong pre-season.

“Last year I didn’t have a pre-season. I had eight or nine days before the first game of the season because of Covid. I am really looking forward to getting a full, proper pre-season, getting strong, getting robust and hitting the ground running.”

Webster started 29 and 31 Premier League matches in each of the previous two seasons.

His preparation for a tilt at being similarly consistent in his availability is currently taking place at the club's training camp in Portugal.

He added: “I feel in a good place. It has been a tough two weeks, tougher than I think we thought it might be. But it has all been enjoyable stuff football-based stuff, so it has been good."