Transfer window: What do Everton need?

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafa Benitez is confident that he’ll be able to add “two or three” new signings during the January transfer window. The Everton manager rates it as an even more difficult window than normal with Covid-19 to be factored in. The Blues boss says more clubs than ever want to do business in the loan market - but without the expectation of signing on a permanent basis at the end of the loan.

Ukrainian international left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has already completed a move to Goodison from Dynamo Kyiv. This could lead to out of favour Lucas Digne moving on. There’s been interest from abroad in the French international left-back, but he’s believed to be on the radar of both Chelsea and Newcastle.

Everton need to bring in at least one midfielder. There have been suggestions of a loan move for Ross Barkley. Once a Goodison idol, but certainly not these days. His move to Chelsea didn’t find favour with too many of the Gwladys Street faithful.

But there’s no doubt that he has ability. Benitez may believe he has the wherewithal to bring it to the fire on a more regular basis.

Injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have emphasised Everton’s lack of depth in the central attacking areas. It’s clearly an area that needs addressing, Ben Brereton-Diaz of Blackburn would really fit the bill.

Sadly for Everton he also fits the bill of lots of other teams as well.

But in January, hope springs eternal!