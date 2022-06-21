Leicester City agreed a deal for Southampton's chief of scouting and recruitment Martyn Glover in May.

However Glover's contract runs until the end of the summer transfer window and Southampton are keen to avoid handing him over to Leicester until then.

"I think at Southampton they realise there needs to be a significant overhaul of the playing squad," The Athletic's Dan Sheldon told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Martyn [Glover] is and was a key part of that, he has been in all the planning meetings up until this summer. It just doesn't make sense for them to let him go now.

"He is the one who has been dealing with the relevant agents or relevant clubs for players that Southampton want.

"To lose that link half way through a transfer window would be remarkable from Southampton."

The Saints have made two summer signings already this window - both goalkeepers - in Gavin Bazunu (pictured) from Manchester City and Mateusz Lis from Turkish side Altay.

