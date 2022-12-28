Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games.

"All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss.

"Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties against France, they will not be champions but he will be the same outstanding player.

"Julian is completely different [to Lionel Messi], he doesn’t need to win the World Cup to know exactly how he is as a player. For him it is unbelievable that he is already a world champion. Thanks to Argentina he will come back as a better player and that is magnificent for us.

"After we will see what happens day by day, but it is important to have him with this amount of games. Right now, the players that won’t play against Leeds won’t be grumpy with me. They won’t be upset or sad. It’s normal.

"What I can say is we are so happy for Julian, What an experience. Our player will be perfect for us."