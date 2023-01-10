Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

This week City played two games in two competitions, with two very different line-ups, delivered two very different performances but claimed two welcome victories against the same opposition.

The Premier League fixture against Chelsea was a match that lacked quality on both sides for large parts of the game and it took some early substitutions to change things. An improved 20-minute spell at the beginning of the second half was enough for City to pick up all three points.

The FA Cup victory on Sunday was a different kettle of fish. City at times played some of their best football of the season and simply blew Chelsea away with an emphatic 4-0 victory to book a tie against Arsenal in the fourth round.

So two games, but one big problem.

Alleged homophobic chanting from City fans during the FA Cup fixture is to be investigated by the Football Association.

These prejudice fans shame our club and we need to challenge these supporters, make an example of them and rid the game of this totally unacceptable behaviour.

Let’s not ignore it or say ‘it’s not me doing it so it’s OK’. We must challenge this behaviour collectively and not leave it to one or two brave individuals.