League Cup win put us on title fast-track, says Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou credits Celtic’s League Cup success last season with infusing the squad with belief that helped them charge to title glory.

As Celtic prepare to continue their cup defence in Saturday’s semi-final against Kilmarnock at Hampden, Postecoglou said: “Certainly in the context of where we were in our journey, winning a trophy so early helped fast-track a lot of the things I wanted to implement.

“Because when you win a major trophy in the first three months of your tenure it just garners belief in everything you’re doing and accelerates everyone’s learnings and they want more of it.

“We’re talking about having success, it’s not something abstract, they felt it as part of a group so in the context of where we are now it was certainly a very important part of our season.”

Postecoglou has won two of his three trips to Hampden – the defeat came against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semis – and will again relish the "unique" occasion while stressing the need for victory.

“I’ve enjoyed the wins, didn’t enjoy the loss,” he added to Celtic TV.

“It’s a unique venue in that whenever you plan at Hampden there’s always something on the line, it’s not just another game.

“The fact both clubs can bring fans in makes it a great occasion and we look forward to it.

“While we weren’t successful in the semi of the Scottish Cup, I still enjoyed all three games for the occasion they are.

“For us to make it memorable, we have to play well and win.”