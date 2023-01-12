De Lucas set to sign before Perth trip

Livingston expect to complete the signing of Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas in time for Saturday's Premiership match at St Johnstone.

The 28-year-old, who impressed in a trial spell with David Martindale's squad, had his Home Office interview this week.

"I think that will be OK for Saturday," said boss Martindale at his pre-match media briefing on Thursday.

"It went well at the Home Office end so we're hoping to have good news today or tomorrow to include him in the matchday squad."