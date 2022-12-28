Rangers 3-0 Motherwell: Who impressed?

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

For all Motherwell lost 3-0, there were positives to take for Steven Hammell. They competed for a fair chunk of the game at Ibrox.

But while he will be disappointed, particularly with the second Rangers goal, Liam Kelly pulled off a number of crucial stops to thwart Rangers.

With Craig Gordon's horror injury keeping him out for the season, many will be looking to see who will take his place in the Scotland starting XI. Could it be the Motherwell captain?