Vieira on Hughes, Johnstone, Butland, and the FA Cup

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home FA Cup third-round tie against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the Palace manager:

  • Will Hughes is set to return to the side. "When I look at the last couple of weeks that he had in training, he deserves to have a chance,” said Vieira.

  • Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also returned to training and "he will be part of the squad tomorrow".

  • Vieira won't use the game to give fringe players a chance: "Like always, I will put out a team I really believe has a chance to win the game. I don’t use the game to please players. Our objective is to go to the next round."

  • Despite Southampton being bottom of the Premier League, he said: "We don’t take anything for granted. We know how difficult it will be. We will have to perform better than in our last home game to go through."

  • The Saints' recent results “don’t reflect the quality of the games they played", he said. “This is [an all] Premier League game so we have to be really concentrated, determined and play with intensity to win.”

  • Jack Butland’s loan move to Manchester United is "a really good move for Jack". He added: "The last couple of years I worked with him he has been a real professional and here at the club we wish him all the best.”

  • Paying tribute to Gianluca Vialli, who has died aged 58, Vieira said:

    “As a person, I think we can all agree what a nice guy he was, a real gentleman. I had the chance to meet him off the field and he was always kind, always open for a conversation. He was a true gentleman.”