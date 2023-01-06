Will Hughes is set to return to the side. "When I look at the last couple of weeks that he had in training, he deserves to have a chance,” said Vieira.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has also returned to training and "he will be part of the squad tomorrow".

Vieira won't use the game to give fringe players a chance: "Like always, I will put out a team I really believe has a chance to win the game. I don’t use the game to please players. Our objective is to go to the next round."

Despite Southampton being bottom of the Premier League, he said: "We don’t take anything for granted. We know how difficult it will be. We will have to perform better than in our last home game to go through."

The Saints' recent results “don’t reflect the quality of the games they played", he said. “This is [an all] Premier League game so we have to be really concentrated, determined and play with intensity to win.”

Jack Butland’s loan move to Manchester United is "a really good move for Jack". He added: "The last couple of years I worked with him he has been a real professional and here at the club we wish him all the best.”