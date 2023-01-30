Fernando Torres – (Liverpool to Chelsea)

Year signed: 2011

Fee paid: £50m

Year left: 2014 (to Atletico Madrid)

After moving for a then British record transfer fee, Fernando Torres scored his only goal in the remainder of that season for Chelsea in April 2011.

Despite a tough start, the striker was part of the Blues' Champions League-winning team in 2012. He also won the FA Cup and scored in their 2-1 win against Benfica in the Europa League final in 2013.

The striker scored a total of 45 goals in 172 games at Chelsea, way below his 81 in 142 games at Liverpool.