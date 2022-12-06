C﻿roatia's World Cup dreams are still alive after Monday's last-16 win over Japan on penalties.

Zlatko Dalic's side fell behind to Daizen Maeda's opener, but equalised in the second half through Ivan Perisic's superb header into the bottom corner.

T﻿hat goal meant Perisic became the first Croatia player to score in five different major tournaments.

With 10, the Tottenham winger has now scored more goals at World Cups and European Championships combined than any other Croatia player.