O﻿n this day in 1959 Liverpool appointed Bill Shankly as manager.

S﻿hankly helped the Reds gain promotion to the First Division before winning the title three times as well as the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup once.

He left important foundations for successor Bob Paisley and his statue proudly stands behind The Kop today.

H﻿e famously told the people of Liverpool he had "drummed it in" to his players "time and again that they are privileged to play for you".

He also famously said: “Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.”