Break is welcome - at least we won't lose for a few weeks

Ronny Costello & Paul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

After another week on the rollercoaster that is Dundee United, I’m actually looking forward to the break.

Maybe not the five weeks or so, but enough time to know that we won’t get beat for the next wee while.

Last Wednesday, Kilmarnock visited Tannadice and if you knew nothing about positions in the table you would think we were in the top six and not in a relegation battle. For how bad they were, we were excellent. A brilliant team performance, rounded off with a bit of class from the silky Welshman as Dylan Levitt made it four.

We only win in the dark so a trip to Aberdeen should be fine, eh? There wasn’t much between the teams, the penalty was a nonsense but at the end of the day it was still zero points for us.

We’re three points adrift, bottom of the league and the players are now off for 10 days.

Fans are split, some are convinced we’re going down. There will be three weeks for the head coach to work with these players before four massive games once this break is out the way.

We need to get points on the board. Pronto.