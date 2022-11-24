Rangers are preparing to make an approach to QPR for manager Michael Beale, with the former Ibrox coach the number one contender to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Scottish Sun), external

The three key decision makers in Rangers' managerial hunt have identified Beale as the right man for Ibrox. (The Herald)

Rangers have suffered an injury blow with the news midfielder Tom Lawrence will not be back after the World Cup. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Ex-Rangers midfielder Stuart McCall has warned Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos not to let their Rangers careers peter out - and pointed to their former team-mate Connor Goldson as their role model. (Daily Record), external

Former Australia goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac said it felt like the Socceroos were playing with 10 men when ex-Scotland and Rangers striker Jason Cummings came on against France in the World Cup. (Scottish Sun), external