E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Crystal Palace were second-best for much of the game, though they did grow into it slightly in the second half and saw more of the ball.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye was at fault for losing possession on a couple of occasions but Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze were unable to capitalise.

The visitors' best chance fell to Michael Olise when he was picked out at the near post by Jordan Ayew but his flick was deflected inches over the bar.

Olise and Zaha tested Everton's defence but they held firm, while Joachim Andersen had his hands full at the other end dealing with Calvert-Lewin's smart runs in behind.

Palace were physical too but again Everton stood up to the challenge, even when emotions spilled over following a heavy challenge from Zaha on Gordon which warranted a yellow card.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Patrick Vieira's side, who had gone three games unbeaten before heading to Goodison Park, but they lacked the quality and composure needed in Merseyside.