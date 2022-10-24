A﻿ston Villa were impressive in their 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday, and defender Tyrone Mings and striker Danny Ings have a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week as a result.

Tyrone Mings

This was a very different Aston Villa to the one that played at Craven Cottage in midweek. That team conceded three goals against Fulham and they looked leaderless - 30 minutes after the game they were. Their manager was sacked and the club looked in disarray. Four days later they score four goals and keep a clean sheet against a Brentford side full of goals.

Tyrone Mings wreaked havoc in Brentford's box while looking commanding in defence. He may not score many goals but his sheer presence is enough to cause pandemonium in the opposition penalty area.

Danny Ings

If anyone wasn't sure why Steven Gerrard was sacked, then Villa's performance against Brentford 15 minutes into the match should have told you something.

Gerrard's departure seems to have revitalised the entire team. They ran harder, played better and scored goals. Gerrard has every right to be furious by this sort of reaction. He was considered to be the person likely to take Villa places when he arrived.

Danny Ings, who was out of favour under Gerrard, was brought back the moment Gerrard was gone and immediately started scoring goals. It was as if the players were trying to make a statement.

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here