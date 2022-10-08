R﻿angers have beaten St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

A﻿nd manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: "The most pleasing thing, of course always, is the three points. The intention we showed today from the first minute to the last minute was very positive.

"Antonio Colak's started well. The first goal showed his ability to be proactive rather than reactive. You want to make sure your front line is always dangerous. Fashion Sakala had a really good game."