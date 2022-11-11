Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club.

Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

"He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp.

"It is clear he has ambition to be the number one but everything must be right. Being number one in the wrong club and all of a sudden you don't look like a good goalkeeper.

"Our style suits him really well. He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Ali [Alisson]."

T﻿he Republic of Ireland international was out injured during pre-season, only returning to the side in October.

A﻿nd Klopp also praised the "dedicated" and "special" goalkeeping coaches at the club for their work on the training pitch.