Nottingham Forest's home support has been a "key part" in keeping them the Premier League, according to former goalkeeper Mark Crossley.

Despite spending 114 days in the relegation zone, the Reds secured safety in their first season back in the top flight with one game to spare after their 1-0 win at home over Arsenal.

It was that form at the City Ground that proved vital over the course of the campaign.

"When you start off a season like this season you have to look at what can you do at home," Crossley told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

"You've got to pick the majority of your points up at home and the home form has been absolutely superb.

"At home, you can be a little bit more expansive but not too expansive, whereas away from home you tend to be a little bit more cagey. To go with that, you've got the support."

Crossley, who made more than 300 appearances for the club between 1989 and 2000, has not heard crowds like he has this season.

"Even back in the 90s when we had the European Cup runs and we did well in the Premier League, I can't remember the noise being like it is today, because that was just something else," he added.

"You talk about shivers going down your spine. It's certainly been like that at every home game this season - win, lose or draw.

"I guarantee that if you ask every single player and the manager, that will have played a key part into the success this season without a shadow of a doubt."

