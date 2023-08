Will Leicester City make it five wins in five to start the 2023-24 season?

Well, former Foxes striker Matty Fryatt has already been "really impressed" with the team.

Plus a deep dive into boss Enzo Maresca's shopping list, with just over a week to go before the summer transfer window closes.

Catch up on all of the latest Foxes talking points on the When You're Smiling podcast from BBC Radio Leicester.

Listen now on BBC Sounds