West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Match of the Day: "I'm thrilled with the three points because we haven't won here for years. It's been the same coming here and not getting the results. Today was a well deserved three points, Brighton did a good job but we also did a good job in other parts of the game.

"Brighton have got an extremely good manager and his side are causing problems to plenty of teams, not just us. We worked hard on not getting picked off easily and we defended really well.

"Our counter-attacks were really good. Two or three years ago we were really good on the counter and we showed that. All the forward players had a really good contribution today.

On Edson Alvarez: "We know that he'll get better as time goes on. He did a really good defensive job without the ball. Today was about coming away with points, so I was really pleased for Edson. Tomas Soucek went off injured and we were losing bodies in the middle of the park."

On the potential signing of Mohammed Kudus: "I don't want to talk about players who are not at my club yet but I do believe that he came in for a medical today, but I couldn't confirm at the moment how that went or anything else. What I do want is competition and thinking about pushing on again, having a go and playing against the top teams, trying to do well."