Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle's opening-day win against Aston Villa was a triumph and then it was a bit of a comedown for them. There was so much excitement that Newcastle could go there and take the game to Manchester City and they didn't do that.

Liverpool have so many good attacking players - Luis Diaz's goal last week was brilliant, Diogo Jota is a handful, Mohamed Salah of course, and Dominik Szoboszlai looks a talented player, but do they have that midfield protection?

Joe's prediction: Liverpool look like they are going to concede a lot of goals this season, but they will score a few too. 3-3

Read the rest of Sutton and Joe's predictions here