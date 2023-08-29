'No Albert Kidd hologram... but superb win shows what we're capable of'

Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

Can I tell you a secret? Not once did I feel that Dundee would walk away from Sunday’s game against Hearts with anything other than the full three points.

We may be the new boys in this league, but we have certainly held our own in the games we have played. I just couldn’t see past a Dark Blues victory against the Jam Tarts.

In fact, I was that confident of us sending the boys in maroon back down to Edinburgh that I was personally emailing John Nelms to see if we could get the funding for projecting a hologram of Albert Kidd - doing his celebration after his second iconic goal back in '86 – on to the Dens Park pitch at full-time. Alas, it fell on deaf ears.

Dundee were superb in their victory and the goal was worthy of winning any match. It was a beauty of a strike and seeing the arms of Zander Clark nearly popping out of their joints as he tried to claw the ball away made it that bit sweeter.

Dundee turned up for the full 90 minutes and showed the rest of the league that we can outplay and get victories over teams that challenge in Europe and fight for third spot.

Looking ahead, we tackle St Johnstone doon the road in Perth on Saturday.

A win was imperative going into this game, but it would be just our luck that they somehow not only secured a point at Parkhead at the weekend but also kept a clean sheet.

Nonetheless, it’s already a huge match as we look to hopefully create an early gap between ourselves and potential relegation rivals but on the other hand, it’s an opportunity to claim back-to-back wins and move further up the table.