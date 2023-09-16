Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian: What the manager said

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes on Sportsound:

"That [resilience] has got to be recognised. 2-0 down at home is a tough situation to be in. I thought we were good at the start of the second half, and the [Vente] goal was a bit of a sucker-punch.

"The response was terrific, everything I expect from my team. That's when you really need your team spirit and it was there in buckets. We score one, and it was a matter of time before the next one came.

"It's a great header from Joe [Wright]. We've missed that with him being out. I feel that another five minutes and we could go and win it.

"We started poorly, but the way we finished the first half and for the rest of the game, I thought we were the better team.

"Our bravery, our commitment and our spirit got us a point, which was the least we deserved."