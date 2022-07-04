Brennan Johnson is right to stay "at a club that loves him to death", says BBC Radio Nottingham summariser Brian Laws.

The 21-year-old Wales international signed a four-year deal at Nottingham Forest on Friday after lighting up the Championship last season.

He has been tipped for an outstanding future but Laws believes he's made the wise choice to stick at the City Ground for now.

"He had such a sensational season but look at where he was only 12 months ago, on loan at Lincoln," said Laws.

"Everything is going so well but I think he knows that his time is still here at Forest in the Premier League with a club that loves him to death.

"His new deal simply cements that."

