Ethan Erhahon believes he is "definitely getting better" after making his 100th St Mirren appearance.

The midfielder helped the Buddies beat Cowdenbeath 2-0 in Saturday's Scottish League Cup match.

"It's a lot of games for my age and I'm happy to play that amount," he told SMTV.

"I feel [manager Stephen Robinson] is getting the best out of all the young lads, fitness-wise and making our understanding of the game a lot superior to previous years.

"I definitely feel I am getting better and learning a lot of stuff, and probably fitter than ever before.

"I feel as if even if I am not having a good game, I am still able to get around the park and help my team-mates more. I feel a lot sharper and happier with myself."