Postecoglou rules out Michut move - gossip

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out a move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut after reports linked the Scottish champions with a £2m move for the teenager. (Daily Record), external

Postecoglou also hinted Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy isn't likely to join Celtic either. (Daily Record), external

And the Celtic boss cleared up any injury fears over Reo Hatate, confirming the Japanese midfielder should be back in training by the end of the week. (Glasgow Times), external

