Man City v Real Madrid: Team news

City boss Pep Guardiola will make late decisions on the fitness of England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker.

And their possible absence could leave City with defensive problems as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is out through suspension.

Real Madrid hope David Alba will be in contention, following a hamstring injury suffered during last week's La Liga win over Osasuna.

But Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed they will be without midfielder Casemiro because of a muscular problem.

