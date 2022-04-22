Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick is confident Erik ten Hag will get things right given time at Manchester United.

The interim boss confirmed he was aware Ten Hag was one of the candidates interviewed by the club for the manager's job - and he told United the Dutchman would be a good selection based on what he has seen and heard of him.

"We haven't met in person, what I've seen at Bayern's under-23s and at Ajax, I like his football," said Rangnick.

"I am pretty positive with a full pre-season and a chance to build and mould his own staff and team, we will see a different team and improvement on the pitch."

Ten Hag's rebuild could well be without World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who may have played his last game for the Reds.

The France midfielder is out of contract this summer and is not likely to play again this season because of a calf injury.

"[Scott] McTominay is back in training and fit to play, and available for the game tomorrow. Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo are also training – all the others are injured, including Paul Pogba," said Rangnick.

"He had a scan yesterday and it's very unlikely he will play until the end of the season. The doctor told me will take four weeks minimum."