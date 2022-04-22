Chelsea v West Ham: Team news

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to feature because of an ongoing groin injury.

Fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he was forced off injured at half-time in the midweek defeat by Arsenal.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with an ankle issue, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are still sidelined.

West Ham defenders Kurt Zouma and Issa Diop are both struggling to overcome ankle injuries.

Angelo Ogbonna will not return until next season.

