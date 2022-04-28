Tammy Abraham says it's "nice" to play against some of his mates when he returns to face Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-final this evening - but intends to be "smiling" on the flight back to Italy.

"I'm good mates with James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and a few of the other players," he said. "It's nice to come back to England and play against an English team.

"My main focus, though, is helping us as much as possible and hopefully I can be the one smiling going back to Italy."

The Roma forward has impressed since moving to Serie A last summer, scoring more goals than any other English player in the top five leagues of European football.

With speculation mounting that a Premier League return is on the cards, Abraham insists he is fully focused on ensuring success for Roma.

"I am clearly doing something right at Roma if people are interested," he said. "So I just have to stay focused on this competition and where we finish in the league.

"We will see what happens in the future but for now my main focus is on beating Leicester."